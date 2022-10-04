WWE RAW Results: Big upset in title match; former RAW champs attacked - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 3, 2022)

Judgment Day kicked off the RAW before Extreme Rules, and Finn Balor talked about Edge's departure from WWE and subsequent return. Balor said that he would be the "cruel hand of fate" for Edge on Saturday and that he would make Edge say I Quit.

Priest said he was looking forward to seeing what Balor does to Edge on Saturday before Ripley whispered something into Dominik's ear.

Dominik took the mic and said that Rey wasn't his Papi anymore and that he hated him for lying to him all his life. Dom added that Judgment Day was his family now.

Styles and Rey made their entrance before a brawl broke out between the two teams as we headed for a break on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (October 3rd, 2022): Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles

The match started during the commercials, and when we came back, we saw Rey take Balor down with a Rana and a senton before Priest was tagged in. Priest took control of the match and got some splashes in the corner before taking the fight outside and dropping Rey on the apron.

AJ was about to hit the Styles Clash on Priest in the ring, but Damian shoved him out of the ring instead as we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Damian hit a backbreaker-leg drop combo with the help of Balor before AJ tried for the tag, but Rhea dropped Rey from the apron.

Rey confronted Rhea and Dominik at ringside before Ripley took Rey down with a big clothesline. AJ hit a big DDT double in the ring but took the Coupe de Grace from Balor before going down for the three-count.

Result: Judgment Day def. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles

After the match, AJ blamed Rey for the loss and shoved him down before the WWE Legend walked off backstage. After Rey was gone, Judgment Day attacked Styles, and Priest hit a chokeslam to take him out.

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley was backstage when Mustafa Ali approached him and challenged him to a US Title match, to which Lashley agreed.

Sami Zayn was joking around with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, but Jey came up and was not happy with their antics. The Bloodline walked off together and ran into Street Profits as Solo and Dawkins set up a match for later.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - United States Title match on RAW

Ali rushed in with a kick off the bell, but Lashley dodged it and took him down with a neckbreaker. Ali returned with a Tornado DDT and a dive to the outside before Lashley took him down on the outside with a massive forearm.

Back after a break on RAW, Lashley hit a front face slam for a near fall before taking to the ropes but missing the Superplex. Ali hit a big dive from the top before taking a huge slam in the ring.

Ali kicked out of another massive slam before he was sent into the ring posts outside. Lashley sent Ali into the timekeeper's area and waited for the ten count, but the challenger barely beat the count. Lashley hit the Spear and applied the Hurt Lock to get the victory.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali retained the United States Title

Rollins attacked Lashley after the match and hit a stomp and then another one on the title belt before getting Ali with one, too, on the floor outside.

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was out next and gave us a sneak peek of the Fight Pit before calling Riddle out for their 'face-to-face.' The latter said he would kill Rollins on Saturday and mocked Rollins' entrance music.

The two resorted to personal attacks, with Rollins speaking about Riddle's family while Riddle made fun of how Becky was more accomplished than him in the WWE.

Guest referee Daniel Cormier showed up on the Titantron and told them to knock it off and train for their fight before Rollins walked off.

The Miz was preparing for his birthday party when Dexter Lumis crept up behind him.

Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae on RAW

LeRae tried for some early rollups before sending Kai outside and tried for a dive, but Dakota dodged it. LeRae kicked her down on the outside and hit a crossbody before heading back to the ring.

Kai got some big strikes followed by a Scorpion Kick, but LeRae took her down with a big boot and unloaded on her. Kai broke out of a submission move before being taken off the top rope.

Bayley took a cheap shot at LeRae while the referee was distracted, and Kai took advantage and rolled LeRae up for the win.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Candice LeRae

Grade: C

Johnny Gargano was backstage and found The Miz passed out in a corner. The latter got up and saw a message from Dexter before running away.

Otis vs. Johhny Gargano on RAW

Otis got some big clotheslines and took Gargano down in the corner while Austin and Chad trashed on the latter from the announce desk. Gargano took a backbreaker but broke it up and sent Otis into the corner.

Gargano hit a big dive to the outside and sent Otis into the announce desk before wiping out Theory and Gable at ringside. Gable distracted the referee, allowing Theory to hit him in the back with the MITB briefcase. Otis took advantage of the distraction and pinned Gargano for the win.

Result: Otis def. Johhny Gargano

The Alpha Academy and Theory attacked Gargano after the match and sent him over the announce desk before Braun Strowman came out to make the save.

Grade: C

Gable vs. Braun Strowman on RAW

The match started right before the break, and when we came back, Otis was sent off for running interference. Gable got a near fall off a big slam before transitioning an armbar into a slam, but it was countered.

Gable took Strowman down and hit a splash, but Strowman got up and flattened the Olympic athlete. Braun hit a huge powerslam finisher and picked up the big win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Gable

Grade: D

Bobby Lashley was backstage and said he would make Seth Rollins pay next week.

Corey Graves was in the ring next to conduct the WWE RAW Women's Championship match contract signing for Extreme Rules.

Bayley and Bianca made their way out, and The Role Model made fun of Bianca for taking up her old character of an obnoxiously positive role model.

The signatures were made before Bianca started cutting her promo, saying she was better than Bayley. She said that Bayley was playing a character, but Bianca was being authentic, and if that's true, then Bianca truly believes that she is better than everyone.

We cut to footage of Kai and SKY beating down Alexa Bliss and Asuka backstage, and Bayley went after Bianca. Belair fought her off and headed backstage to make the save, but the heels ran off since the damage was already done. Alexa challenged IYO SKY to a match tonight before RAW continued.

Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins on RAW

Dawkins immediately got a big dropkick and sent Solo out of the ring. Solo was furious and tried to get a steel chair to beat him down, but Sami got in his way and stopped him from getting a DQ.

Back on RAW after a break, Solo got some big suplexes and a big knee in the corner. Angelo came back with some big moves and got a near fall before Sami distracted Dawkins and allowed Solo to take Dawkins down, but the ref was also distracted, causing a delay in the count, and it was broken.

The Bloodline were arguing at ringside when Dawkins took them all out with a dive. Back in the ring, Solo got back in control and got the Spinning Solo before picking up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Angelo Dawkins

Grade: C

Theory was backstage with Alpha Academy and made plans to take Gargano out for good.

Edge was on the titantron and said that he had a family now and that he was being selfish by still competing in the ring. He said he would do whatever he had to do again on Saturday at Extreme Rules, and no one could hurt him enough to say I Quit.

Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY on RAW

SKY went for an early dropkick right off the bat, and Bliss came back with some strikes of her own. Bliss took SKY into the corner and hit a dropkick before getting the double knees for a two-count.

SKY sent Bliss outside with a dropkick before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, SKY got a big boot and a backbreaker before taking a DDT and the Twisted Bliss. Belair attacked Bayley outside and was sent into the steel steps. SKY got the moonsault in the ring and got the pin.

Result: IYO SKY def. Alexa Bliss

Damage CTRL beat down Alexa after the match, and Belair came to the rescue, only to be hit with a ladder. Asuka came out limping with a kendo stick, but she too was taken down and buried under a ladder.

The heels stuck Alexa between the two halves of the ladder and slammed into her. Kai got the Scorpion Kick on Belair before Bayley got the rose plant. Bayley and her crew stood on top of the ladder and posed with the tag titles and the RAW Women's Title as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

The episode of RAW before Extreme Rules saw Rollins and Riddle get into it while Judgment Day picked up a big win. Damage CTRL continued to torment Asuka, Bliss, and Belair while Edge cut a very serious promo on tonight's episode.

