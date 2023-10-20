Matt Riddle files for important trademark following WWE release

Matt Riddle has filed for a trademark following his release from WWE.

Riddle signed with WWE in 2018. His laid-back gimmick earned him a lot of fans quickly. To his credit, he was highly talented in the ring and could put on spectacular matches that looked legit due to his MMA background.

Despite his skills, his controversial personal life always prevented him from being the top guy in the company. He did achieve a bit of success as the United States Champion. He was even Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton. WWE had enough with Riddle and released him from his contract recently following another controversy.

Following his WWE release, Riddle filed a trademark for "King of Bros" for entertainment services on October 18. It was the nickname that he used during his tenure in WWE.

Konnan thinks Tony Khan will try to sign Matt Riddle

Tony Khan has made it a habit to sign former WWE Superstars to his promotion, AEW. Many of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling are former WWE stars. So when Riddle got his walking papers from WWE, it wasn't too far-fetched to imagine him showing up in AEW.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, even Konnan thinks Tony Khan will try to sign Riddle to AEW.

"I just think, unfortunately, I don't think Tony can help himself," Konnan said. "He's like... it's almost like you're a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it."

He continued:

"Obviously he's kind of a rebel... and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over," Konnan said. "But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel's back."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle after his recent WWE release.

