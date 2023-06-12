Matt Riddle questions 26-year-old female star’s behavior after allying with Damian Priest

Matt Riddle questioned a female star's behavior after she aligned with Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley's career has reached new heights ever since she aligned herself with Judgment Day. She has become one of the top female stars and has even had multiple encounters with several male stars over the past year.

Mami has formed a good bond and friendship with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley recently posted a photo on social media of herself sitting poolside with Damian Priest.

Riddle who is supposed to face Priest this week on RAW took this opportunity to share this post asking why Ripley and Priest are acting peachy nowadays.

"Why you 2 always acting [peach emoji] these days."

This comes after Priest took a shot at Riddle by calling him a piece of shit earlier.

Matt Riddle may lose to Damian Priest thanks to outside interference

Last week on WWE RAW, Riddle was confronted by Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. A brawl broke out and Riddle attacked the two Imperium members and even hurt Vinci's leg.

WWE officials had to come in between them and stop the brawl from escalating any further.

This week on RAW, Riddle is set to face Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, given the recent events, Imperium will look to get revenge on the Original Bro by interfering in his match against Priest.

This means that Imperium might cost Riddle his match against Priest setting up a feud between Riddle and the heel faction.

This might also result in Riddle facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future. Maybe Riddle will be the one to finally dethrone Gunther.

Do you want to see Matt Riddle vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

