Matt Riddle recalls wearing a bizarre combination of clothes when he met Vince McMahon at WWE HQ

Matt Riddle has grabbed the attention of Vince McMahon's WWE Universe after making his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown. The Ultimate Bro crashed AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship celebration and beat The Phenomenal One in an impromptu non-title match.

Matt Riddle's meeting with Vince McMahon at WWE HQ

Matt Riddle was on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show this week. On the show, he spoke about his time in the WWE, his character in the company and his meeting with Vince McMahon before WrestleMania. Matt Riddle recalls the meeting in the following way;

"Before all of this I had a meeting with Vince months ago before Mania, and I went to his headquarters with a full suit and flip flops and he saw that and he saw that that's my thing. I haven't worn shoes in years. I don't think anybody wants to change me. I think they know what they've got and I bring something unique and original." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

While all WWE Superstars wrestle in boots or shoes, Matt Riddle has his unique sense of dressing. He hasn't wrestled with shoes on and makes his way to the ring in flip flops.

Matt Riddle had proclaimed himself as the Bro That Runs The Show when he crashed AJ Styles' celebration last week. He further established himself as a Superstar who must be taken seriously when he pinned the Intercontinental Champion in a non-title match.

This week, even though Matt Riddle did not have an official match, he was seen hitting King Corbin with the Floating Bro after the King lost his match against Jeff Hardy. It seemed like WWE was pitting him against AJ Styles at first, but later reports have revealed that The Bro will be booked in a program with King Corbin.

It may be safe to assume that Vince McMahon may be a fan of Matt Riddle's style. It isn't every day that you have someone walk into WWE HQ in a suit and flip flops without Vince McMahon saying something to them.

While the WWE Universe is high on Matt Riddle, it will be interesting to see how he is booked in the coming weeks.