Matt Riddle on whether WWE wants a character change for him

Matt Riddle recently made his WWE SmackDown debut

Matt Riddle made his WWE SmackDown debut last week. He disrupted AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship celebration that resulted in a non-title match against The Phenomenal One. Riddle beat AJ Styles on that night, making sure that nobody would forget the night The Ultimate Bro laid foot on the Blue Brand.

Will WWE make Matt Riddle change his character?

Matt Riddle was a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. On the show, The Bro discussed his WWE journey, his meeting with Vince McMahon and his future plans. During the interview, Matt Riddle was asked about his character in WWE and what plans WWE has for it.

"I'm Matt Riddle, I don't think that's going to change and I don't want to change, my employers don't want me to change, they really like who I am and what I bring to the table. For the writers and everybody else I think I'm a breath of fresh air, its hard when you got people coming in to tell them what to do but for me, I know what I'm going to do. You can guide me and stuff but I know who Matt Riddle is, I don't have to think about my character. I am Matt Riddle, I'm the original bro." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

This week on WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle wasn't involved in the match, but he did make an appearance when Jeff Hardy beat King Corbin. Riddle hit Corbin with the Floating Bro after other WWE Superstars got their hands on the King.

Matt Riddle's debut was talked about by many members of the WWE Universe. It seemed like WWE was going to build on the feud between Styles and Riddle, but it was later reported that the promotion was going with King Corbin as Matt Riddle's first opponent.

Before making waves on WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle made a name for himself in the MMA world. He fought in the UFC, Bellator and many other major promotions. When Riddle jumped ship to the world of Pro-Wrestling in 2014, he wrestled under many banners on the independent circuit before making his NXT debut in 2018.