Matt Riddle reveals his ex-wife hooked up with his son's PE coach a week after their divorce: "My kids hit me up"

For a man who has never shied away from speaking his mind, Matt Riddle certainly was at his honest best during a recent interview, where he spilled the beans on his tumultuous personal life.

Riddle was released from the WWE in September 2023, and before his exit, he received a lot of unwanted publicity due to a public divorce from his ex-wife, Lisa Rennie.

Matt Riddle appeared on MMA Hour and recalled being told to leave the house by his wife last year.

Riddle has just secured a contract from WWE but did not expect to come home to his wife demanding a separation. The former United States Champion said that he moved out and, a week later, was informed by one of his children that his ex-partner was already seeing someone else.

The former WWE star made the sensational claim during a lengthy conversation with Ariel Helwani. He said:

"I think it was about a month or two later, and I came home, and she was like, 'I want a divorce.' She was like, 'I want you out of the house.' I got my stuff and said sorry to the kids. A week later, my kids hit me up and were like, 'Why is Zac's football coach living here?' And it was my son's PE coach, Rob. Nice guy, though! Nice guy (laughs)."[From 22:35 onwards]

Matt Riddle has no problems with Rob, as his son's PE teacher was a good guy and treated his children well.

While Riddle allegedly came to know about his ex-wife's new relationship only a week after he ended his marriage, the 38-year-old believed they had been together for a lot longer.

He added:

"But this guy, I'm like, Rob, he's a teacher, he is nice to my kids, he lives there. My ex-wife and him [sic] are together now. That was literally a week after. So that was probably going on for a minute. I was traveling and always gone." [23:06 - 23:20]

Matt Riddle has no regrets

When all is said and done, Riddle's name will be remembered among the more controversial performers in wrestling and combat sports history.

The 38-year-old was ousted from the UFC after a failed drug test and faced similar substance-related issues in the Stamford-based promotion, for which he was even suspended.

The Original Bro, however, has no time to lament over incidents from the past that could have drastically altered the direction of his career in MMA and pro wrestling.

"No [on if he had regrets]! You can't. I don't. I can't. I guess anybody can sit back and say, 'Man, if I would have done that.' Like in the UFC, if I just didn't smoke pot that day, I probably would have passed that last drug test," said Riddle. [From 23:22 onwards]

Since leaving the WWE, Matt Riddle has already made waves in NJPW by winning a major championship in the Japanese promotion and proving that he is still passionate about competing inside the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

