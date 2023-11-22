Matt Riddle reveals new look after getting a haircut

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has made a major change to his look.

Matt Riddle was let go by WWE back in September under controversial circumstances. He was one of several major names who were released by WWE.

The King of Bros recently shared a new story on his Instagram handle. He can be seen rocking a new haircut in the story. Check out his story HERE.

The incident that seemingly led to Matt Riddle's WWE release

Matt Riddle caused a commotion at an airport while on his way back after the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 event in India. Riddle looked drunk and certainly didn't seem like he was in his senses in the footage from the airport that was publicly shared by a fan.

Riddle was quite close to WWE legend Randy Orton, who is set to make his return this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. Orton and Riddle did incredibly well as tag team partners, and RK-Bro was one of the hottest acts in WWE before Orton went on a hiatus due to an injury. Here's what Orton once said about his friendship with Riddle while speaking with Ariel Helwani:

“He’s a real life loveable dude. It’s so funny because I hated his guts at first. He came across as highly disrespectful. He never came up and said hi. For two years, I would run into this guy. I never went out of my way to say hi, but I would see him, and you know, guys would come and say hi. His whole goal was to come up to WWE and be on the main roster, and make a lot of money for him and the company." [H/T Wrestling News]

Unfortunately, fans will probably never get to see RK-Bro on their TV screens again. Riddle is all set to take on WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at an independent event next year.

