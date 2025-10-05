Matt Riddle reveals surprising thing he loved about Vince McMahon

A former WWE star revealed a surprising thing he loved about Vince McMahon. The 80-year-old used to be the company's CEO but resigned after a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.

Ad

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Matt Riddle praised Vince McMahon for sticking with his plans and not adjusting due to the crowd's response. Riddle suggested that Triple H and AEW president Tony Khan try to cater to wrestling fans too much.

“You have to, if you give them everything that they want, you give them that dream match tomorrow, what are they going to tune into next week? I felt like Vince did a very good job with that a lot of the time, because he wouldn’t just give people what they wanted. I feel like Triple H bends a little more. Tony [Khan] definitely bends a lot," said Matt Riddle. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the full interview with Riddle in the video below:

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Riddle used to be in a tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. He was let go by the promotion in September 2023 following a strange incident at JFK Airport in New York.

Major WWE star's father heaps praise on Vince McMahon

John Cena Sr. recently spoke highly of Vince McMahon and claimed that the former CEO was a great human being.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Cena Sr. shared that he had a deep respect for McMahon and added that he was a great boss to work for.

"As far as Vince McMahon goes, he was absolutely a superb human being to work for. I, it's my opinion and only my opinion, cared about the business, cared about the individuals he worked with, and [was] just an all-around great human being. And I still hold that true," he said.

Ad

Gavis Dean @GavisDean Vince McMahon selling WWE to TKO, was like George Lucas selling Star Wars to Disney

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton captured the RAW Tag Team Championships twice during their time as a tag team. Riddle also won the United States Championship while he was in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Original Bro in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?