Matt Riddle says certain wrestlers backstage are jealous of him

Matt Riddle is one of the fastest rising stars in the world of pro-wrestling. After having made a major name for himself on the independent circuit, The Original Bro finally made it to WWE in 2018. After a successful stint with the black and gold brand, Matt Riddle is now ready to jump from NXT to SmackDown.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Matt Riddle spoke about how people in the business get easily offended by his antics and comments. It is known that Matt Riddle is not well-liked by Brock Lesnar or Goldberg as the upstart has continually made remarks about the two legendary Superstars. Matt Riddle also spoke about what Vince McMahon feels about his antics backstage.

Here is what Matt Riddle had to say about other Superstars being jealous of him:

There might be some other wrestlers, I won't mention names, they might be jealous because I am the new toy coming in. But at the end of the day, it's just egos and money. Some people might get upset as I called somebody out or got them upset but that's my job.

Matt Riddle believes his employer 'does not mind'

My job is to make people care about what I am doing. And Sometimes I am going to ruffle some feathers for real and I am gonna get people really mad for real. But I can tell you this, my employer does not mind. Some of the toys in the toy chest mind but that's not my problem either.

Matt Riddle is not only a former MMA Fighter but is also a former NXT Tag-Team Champion along with Pete Dunne. Riddle had one of the best matches of his career in his last NXT appearance where he faced Timothy Thatcher inside 'The Pit,' which Thatcher picking up the win.

Matt Riddle is set to debut on SmackDown soon and will likely be getting a major push as per reports. It is clear that Matt Riddle is riding high on self-confidence and only time will tell if this confidence will lead to him becoming a main eventer or not.