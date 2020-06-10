Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were reportedly unhappy with Matt Riddle's 'unprofessional' tactic

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were really 'mad' at the Superstar!

Various online feuds have received a lot of attention due to the revelation of an unwritten WWE rule.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

In the past few days, we've extensively reported about the unwritten rule followed in the WWE and how there have been various recent instances of the rule being violated, most notably the ones involving Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Matt Riddle.

The rule in question states that the talents can't attack each other on social media unless they are doing it to build a match or have been told to promote an on-screen angle. Randy Orton and Tommaso's Ciampa's Twitter beef has not pleased Vince McMahon, and the online exchange of jibes seemingly breaks the rule mentioned above.

Dave Meltzer further opened up on the rule on the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. While explaining the unwritten dictate, Meltzer brought up Matt Riddle's highly-publicised altercations with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

First this backstage confrontation with Goldberg, now last night's alleged backstage confrontation with Brock Lesnar.



What are your opinions on Matt Riddle's social media comments about #Goldberg and Lesnar? Is he getting himself into trouble?#MattRiddle #BrockLesnar #Raw pic.twitter.com/mXB28vtEFd — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) January 27, 2020

Matt Riddle's heat with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Matt Riddle has been calling out Golberg and Brock Lesnar on social media for a very long time, and that didn't go down well with the WWE veterans. Meltzer noted that both Lesnar and Golberg were mad at Riddle's attempts to build up a match and they didn't approve of the former NXT Superstar's 'unprofessional' tactic.

Riddle was doing his own business to build up a feud that could have been featured on TV, but WWE had no plans to make it happen, not did Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer noted:

The thing with WWE and it's weird though because in WWE the unwritten rule is that if go you after somebody in public on the internet in your company or in somebody else's company, you're not supposed to do it, unless you're building up a match, in which case, of course, you're supposed to do it at that point. So, if you're building up a match, it makes but if you're not building up a match, like with Matt Riddle and Goldberg and Matt Riddle and Lesnar.

You know Lesnar and Goldberg were mad at Matt Riddle because it was like, he was doing his own business or whatever like, building his own feud but it's not a feud that's going to go anywhere, and they thought it was unprofessional for him to do it.

Meltzer explained that the constant trash talk makes sense from Matt Riddle's perspective as he comes from an MMA background where fighters regularly call out top names from their respective divisions. It is part of the matchmaking story in the UFC and Riddle is familiar with the game.

In professional wrestling, however, specifically in the WWE, calling out talents is generally prohibited if there is no endgame. WWE Superstars calling out Jaxson Ryker was another example of the rule being broken, but that was a special case due to the nature of the incident.

In Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton's case, it just seemed the like two Superstars were trying to get the attention of the fans without a concrete plan in place for an actual match to happen.

The same can be said about Matt Riddle's aggressive attempts at securing matches against Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The newest addition to SmackDown even revealed quite recently that he was heartbroken after his backstage confrontation with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

Riddle, however, was still hopeful of getting his dream match against the Beast Incarnate. If he does get his match, would he be ready to finally wear boots to wrestle Brock Lesnar?

