Vince McMahon reportedly not happy with Randy Orton - Tommaso Ciampa twitter feud

Randy Orton and the Superstar went against the rule, and the WWE boss is not happy about it.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa took shots at each other on Twitter.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa's war of words on Twitter has been one of the biggest stories being talked about by the WWE Universe and for obvious reasons. The fans can sense the possibility of a match between the two, but as reported earlier, the twitter feud has nothing to do with a possible on-screen storyline that could unfold. WWE has no plans for Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

The new backstage update makes the exchange all the more interesting. Bryan Alvarez revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that Vince McMahon was not happy with the online exchange between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa violated an unwritten rule

As it has been reported in the past few days, there is an unwritten rule followed in the WWE that prevents talents from going after each other online. They can only target each other on social media if it's done to push a storyline.

Alvarez noted that Vince McMahon hates it when men and women from the roster tease a match on social media that he has no plans on having on TV.

However, if he wants a match to happen between two Superstars and wants to book an in-ing payoff to an online feud, then it's 'totally fine'.

Alvarez Explained

All of this was just like, these two guys did something and now everyone is talking about it, and the impression I was given is that Vince was not happy with this.

For those of you who don't know, I'll tell you something very quickly about this. There are rules, and then there is Vince. Vince hates it when guys or women or whatever teases a match that he's not going to do, he hates that. But, if he starts booking a payoff, that's totally fine—a different set of rules.

Vince McMahon, as we all know, is very particular about the rules being followed in the company and this is just one of the many that have been enforced.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa clearly went against the unwritten Vince McMahon's dictate, and that has not gone down well with the WWE boss.