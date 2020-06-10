Backstage update on if WWE is planning to have Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa

There have been rumors about a first-time-ever singles match between Randy Orton and a top Superstar.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa recently exchanged words on Twitter.

Randy Orton.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa kicked up quite a storm with their recent twitter exchange. It all started with The Viper's 'leg slap' jibe following NXT TakeOver: In Your house. Ciampa responded by stating that he puts his daughter to sleep by showing her Randy Orton matches.

The former WWE Champion kept up with the responses with another jibe aimed at Ciampa. The back-and-forth gave the fans something to speculate about, and it all comes down to a potential match between the two Superstars. Is WWE building up towards a showdown between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa?

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided a backstage update on the online feud between Orton and Ciampa.

WWE has no plan to book Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE has no plans of having a match between the two Superstars. It's odd that the exchange was not part of a larger plan as WWE's unwritten rule states that Superstars can't attack each other online unless it's to promote a storyline or angle.

Randy Orton made a tweet on Sunday, and he was talking about how much 'thigh-slapping' there was on the NXT show, and then Ciampa fired back and said, my daughter couldn't sleep, and I showed her one of your matches, and then Randy Orton fired back. Dave talked about this for 15 minutes last night, and here's what I know today everyone.

This was not done to set up a match. This was both guys; I'm sure they must have DMed each other and said, 'Hey, I'm going to say this and whatever,' I mean, but nothing was done with the idea that Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa are going to have a match, or that Ciampa is going up to the main roster. I'm not saying he's not going to the main roster.

Advertisement

Tommaso Ciampa was brutally squashed by Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House but he may not move up to RAW or SmackDown anytime soon. As for Randy Orton, The Apex Predator will take on Edge at Backlash in what has been billed to be the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

While Orton and Ciampa were part of the same 2019 Survivor Series match, they have never had a singles match. The seeds, however, have been planted for the first-time-ever singles contest, which may not happen now but could be a possibility in the distant future.