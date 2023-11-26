Matt Riddle shares cryptic update ahead of Survivor Series 2023

Matt Riddle has delivered a cryptic update ahead of the WWE Survivor Series tonight in Chicago.

The Orginal Bro was once a part of a very popular tag team alongside Randy Orton. The unlikely duo were known as RK-Bro and were able to establish a connection with the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, The Viper went down with a back injury last May, and Riddle struggled to regain his footing as a singles competitor.

Riddle's tenure with the promotion ended following a bizarre incident at the JFK Airport in September. His former tag team partner, Randy Orton, is scheduled to make his long-awaited return tonight in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Ahead of the premium live event tonight at the Allstate Arena, Riddle took to his Instagram story to share an interesting video. He shared a clip from his victory over The Miz on the June 27, 2022 episode of RAW.

In the clip, Riddle connects with an RKO, Randy Orton's finishing move, to defeat The Miz and qualify for WWE Money in the Bank. You can check out Riddle's Instagram story by clicking here.

Riddle shares an interesting video ahead of the Survivor Series.

Former WWE star RVD comments on Matt Riddle's release

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam recently discussed Matt Riddle's departure from the promotion and whether there is a possibility for the star to return.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD stated that the incident at JFK Airport was likely the "straw that broke the camel's back."

However, RVD added that while there were a lot of issues with Matt Riddle on the main roster, it doesn't mean he won't return to the company in the future.

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back." [From 06:04 – 06:22]

You can check out the video below:

Matt Riddle was a unique personality in the world of professional wrestling and presented a threat to his competitors due to his background in MMA. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Riddle following his WWE release.

Do you think Matt Riddle will ever appear on WWE television again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

