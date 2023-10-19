Matt Riddle spotted coaching WWE star ahead of massive debut [VIDEO]

Matt Riddle was recently seen coaching a WWE star ahead of his massive debut in the company. The star in question is Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.).

Riddle was one of the most shocking releases by WWE this year. Even though the star has been a part of some controversies, no one saw him being released by the company. The Original Bro made a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the United States Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Lexis King has already made a name in other wrestling promotions like AEW. He has already won the OVW World Heavyweight Championship and MLW World Tag Team Championship.

WWE has been teasing the former AEW star's debut for a long time. Recently, the 30-year-old was seen in a promo on the latest episode of NXT, revealing that he will finally debut at Halloween Havoc.

However, before making his much-awaited debut, Lexis was seen alongside Matt Riddle, as the latter was spotted coaching several other people during a Jiu-Jitsu class.

You can check out the video of the class and a photo of them below:

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Rob Van Dam was not surprised to see Matt Riddle being released

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam said that he wasn't surprised by Matt Riddle's release and said the Stamford-based promotion always fires a bunch of people every year after WrestleMania.

"He definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know."

Fans believe The Original Bro could return to WWE at some point in the future. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him.

Do you believe Riddle will return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches