Matt Riddle spotted with controversial former WWE Superstars

Matt Riddle seems better off without WWE, like his former colleagues, who were released by the company last September. He is currently signed to Major League Wrestling but also makes appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Debuting at Kings of Colosseum for MLW on January 6, 2024, Riddle defeated real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu. The former WWE Superstar recently made his NJPW in-ring debut at Battle of the Valley, where he defeated TMDK, tagging alongside his former Chosen Bros partner Jeff Cobb.

Earlier today on Instagram, the MLW star was spotted with former WWE Superstars James Ellsworth and Lio Rush. Ellsworth was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, while Rush followed in 2020.

Check out Riddle's Instagram story below:

Riddle shared Lio Rush's Instagram post on his story

Matt Riddle is best known for his alliance with WWE all-timer Randy Orton as part of RK-Bro. They held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice and were the most popular entity on television during their run together until The Viper's injury in May 2022.

Seth Rollins got Matt Riddle's approval to go rogue during their remarkable WWE storyline in 2022

Matt Riddle is known in the wrestling world for his beef with several top names. When he sat down for an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet recently, the 38-year-old spoke in depth about a bunch of them.

Regarding Goldberg, the former United States Champion recalled telling him that while he was an exceptional "action star" who was good at "drawing money," the latter was not a fan of his in-ring work.

The King of Bros also recalled when Randy Orton wanted to get him fired from WWE before the two patched up and discovered their infectious chemistry as a babyface team.

As for Seth Rollins, the former WWE star spoke about the time when the current World Heavyweight Champion brought up his real-life divorce during their rivalry in the fall of 2022:

"So they paired us up together, but we didn't want to be just two good wrestlers just wrestling. We wanted to make this good. And Seth doesn't want anything to just be short-lived. Seth knows how talented I was as well. So that's what we were trying to do. And we were talking about talking trash. I was like, 'Well, honestly, what you should say to me, because I know everybody's jaws will drop, you should just call me a deadbeat dad! That's why your wife left you, took your kids,' I suggested it."

Riddle picked up the feud-ending victory over The Visionary inside the Fight Pit. Their encounter was booked as the main event of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and went on for over 16 minutes before Rollins tapped out.

