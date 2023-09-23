Matt Riddle spotted training with fellow WWE Superstar during hiatus

In the midst of controversy, WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle was recently spotted training with one of his colleagues.

Riddle is currently at one of the lowest points in his career, following the JFK airport incident, as well as a downturn in his form in the ring as well. The creative team booked The Original Bro against Gunther in July, but he fell down the card shortly after.

Nevertheless, a tag team formation with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was something, to say the least. He has been absent from television for two weeks now, and was seen on an Instagram post alongside Shayna Baszler:

"About Last Night .... 4 Black Belts and all the @rudos_bjj Professors on the mats !! Great No-Gi class w/ Professor @qosbaszler !! Don’t forget.. Your VIBE attracts Your TRIBE @renzogracieroyalpalm," the post read.

With plenty of talents released by WWE over the last few days, Riddle's situation remains unclear. Fans of The King of Bros may be worried about it, considering unexpected names lost their jobs recently.

Matt Riddle is world championship material, WWE Hall of Famer is convinced

Mark Henry spoke about the former United States Champion on Busted Open Radio when the latter began his singles run in 2022. After a stellar tag team championship reign alongside Randy Orton, Riddle even found a considerable amount of success on his own.

According to the Hall of Famer, Riddle is beloved by the fanbase, which is one of the most difficult things to achieve as a WWE Superstar.

"Championship material. That's what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him, people love him...it's hardest thing in the wrestling business to get, it's sympathy and affection," Henry said.

Furthermore, The World's Strongest Man felt that Riddle has ample potential to evolve in due course:

"Now you can have Riddle not do the scooter. You can always have Riddle dial stuff back and say, you know what, it says it in the Bible. Once I was a child and did childish things and then I grew up and act as a man and put away childish things. We always say wrestling is the Bible, it's good vs. evil. It's simply psycology."

Prior to his hiatus, The Original Bro put the entire tag team division on notice following his pairing with Drew McIntyre. Read more here.

