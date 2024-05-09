Matt Riddle will surpass all previous income records, predicts former WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar made a bold prediction about Matt Riddle. The name in question, James Ellsworth, claimed that The Original Bro is set to have an unprecedented year in terms of financial income.

Riddle signed with WWE in 2018. He had a successful run with the company, winning several titles before his release in September 2023. Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, the 38-year-old has been active on the independent circuit while also competing in MLW and NJPW.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth reshared a post on X/Twitter, reflecting on how Matt Riddle went from performing in arenas filled with fans to competing in front of a bunch of people. Ellsworth, however, has a different take on the former United States Champion's current situation. He believes that Riddle will make more money in 2024 than he has ever made in a single year.

"That place only holds 200. There was 200 not 50. Riddle is going to make more $ this year then he has any year because he’s hot fresh off tv, doesn’t have to pay his own cars or hotels, WWE is great and pays great, but there are good indies that take care of the names well," wrote Ellsworth.

Matt Riddle claims to be "relieved" by WWE release

WWE released several superstars, including Matt Riddle, in September 2023 following the merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion was let go due to a controversial incident that took place weeks before his release.

In an interview with TVInsider, Matt Riddle opened up about his experience after getting released from UFC and WWE. He claimed that although he was upset about getting released early on, he later started feeling much relieved as he was no longer under any contract and had complete control:

"I was upset when I got fired from UFC. I was upset when I got fired from WWE. At the same time, getting fired from both of those places, I was extremely relieved because ever since I was younger, since 20, I’ve been under contract for someone for fighting or wrestling. Even now, I’m still wrestling and traveling and just as busy as before, but I finally have control. I know people might not understand that. But having the ability to say no and the ability to hang out with your family and just do what’s best for you sometimes is a breath of fresh air. It really takes a lot of stress out."

It remains to be seen if James Ellsworth's prediction about Matt Riddle comes out to be true.

