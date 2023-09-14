Matthew McConaughey reveals he didn't think 38-year-old WWE Superstar would come back after recent beating

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey recently admitted that he didn't think a 38-year-old WWE Superstar was going to be able to come back from the punishment he took at SummerSlam.

The Academy Award winner appeared on WWE's The Bump today to promote his new picture book titled Just Because. During the conversation, McConaughey spoke about watching the product with his son and seemingly referenced Cody Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar last month at SummerSlam in Detroit.

McConaughey noted that he watched Cody Rhodes' saga against The Bloodline and didn't think he was going to be able to come back after the beating he took from Brock Lesnar. Rhodes emerged victorious and shook hands with The Beast Incarnate after the match at SummerSlam.

"My son and I were just watching the other day. We caught the Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar [match], we caught the Roman Reigns family saga that he’s got going. I did not think Rhodes was gonna come back after the beating he took [from Brock]," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Matthew McConaughey on what it takes to succeed as a WWE Superstar

The Hollywood actor further explained what he liked about the product and how much it takes for a person to become a successful wrestler.

During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Matthew McConaughey noted that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was his favorite wrestler growing up. He stated that he loves watching storylines in wrestling and seeing which ones will connect with the audience.

McConaughey noted that a wrestler has to be athletic but a great storyteller as well to develop a connection with the WWE Universe.

"Everyone had a different style. I love how to succeed in it, you've got to be athletic. You've got to be somewhat intimidating, I love it when somebody has whatever their secret is, whether it be The Claw, or whatever that is that is their signature move. But you've got to have the "it" thing. That thing that you cannot really teach that just connects, and you've got to be a great storyteller. I love the storylines that are told, and seeing which ones succeed and the world really connects to," he said. [From 18:10 - 18:39]

Cody Rhodes has made a ton of new fans since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, including the McConaughey family. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Rhodes and if he gets the chance to finish his story down the line.

