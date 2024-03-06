Maxxine Dupri finally breaks silence on The Rock's WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri recently addressed The Rock's return and involvement with The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Great One has now officially joined The Bloodline faction alongside Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. Last week on SmackDown, the 51-year-old issued a tag team challenge stating he would team up with The Tribal Chief to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania.

The People's Champion asserted that if the two RAW Superstars failed to defeat the Samoan cousins, then The American Nightmare's match against Roman Reigns would be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Maxxine Dupri was asked to share her two cents on Dwayne Johnson's return and being in the mix of the hottest storyline in WWE. The Alpha Academy member shared that watching the audience react to The Brahma Bull's electrifying presence is very exciting:

"It's so cool, like what a time to be alive and to be a fan and to be in the company, it's just unreal... I mean like even when you watch it, it's insane, like watching him (The Rock) go out... My favorite thing to do, and you guys should all do this is like, watch the crowd and like look at certain people's faces and watching their reactions is just so cool, like you can feel it through. And I always think how cool that must be to be like the last minute, you and your significant other got tickets to go to SmackDown and then The Rock comes out," she said. [From 51:06 to 51:40]

The Rock's message ahead of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' appearance on WWE SmackDown

The American Nightmare and The Visionary cut an intense promo on this week's Monday Night RAW in response to Dwayne Johnson's challenge.

Rhodes and Rollins finally came on the same page and stated they would appear on the March 8 episode of SmackDown and give their answer to The Bloodline member face-to-face.

The Rock isn't shy about his star power! He took to social media before SmackDown, bragging about sold-out arenas:

"Shakin’ cities 🔥📍Dallas 3/8📍Memphis 3/15 ~ people’s champ #electrifying @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

WWE fans are eager to see how the conversation unfolds between the RAW Superstars and The Bloodline members on the upcoming SmackDown. Only time will tell what the future holds for Rhodes as he is on the path to finishing his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

