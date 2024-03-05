The Rock sends a message ahead of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' appearance on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion The Rock has sent a bold message after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins announced their appearance on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Dwayne Johnson challenged the two RAW Superstars to face him and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team bout.

Raising the stakes to the massive match, The People's Champion mentioned that if Rollins and Rhodes managed to defeat the Samoan stars, The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship match against The Tribal Chief on Night 2 of Mania would be free of The Bloodline members.

However, if the World Heavyweight Champion and Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Rock and Reigns, then the Night 2 showdown between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief will be a ''Bloodline Rules'' match.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Rhodes and Rollins finally came on the same page and announced that they would grace their presence on the March 8th episode of SmackDown and respond to The Great One's challenge face-to-face.

Ahead of his appearance on Friday Night SmackDown in Dallas, Texas, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson boasted on social media about consistently selling out arenas due to his star power.

"Shakin’ cities 🔥📍Dallas 3/8📍Memphis 3/15 ~ people’s champ #electrifying @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

WWE veteran highlights the difference in promo skills of The Rock with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Former WWE writer Vince Russo opened up on The American Nightmare and The Visionary responding to Dwayne Johson's comments on Monday Night RAW.

Since The Great One laid waste verbally on Rhodes and Rollins on SmackDown last week, the two RAW Superstars threw barbs at the 51-year-old legend on the latest chapter of WWE's flagship show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the opening segment of Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion as compared to The Rock's promo on SmackDown.

“The differences in those two promos, I think, really shine a light on two very different times in wrestling, and bro, I’m gonna say it again, if this opening promo was cool, then I don’t want to be cool, bro,” said Russo.

The WWE Universe will be on their toes to see the four men not only smack talk but get physical before their potential tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

