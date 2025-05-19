Maxxine Dupri responds to heartfelt message from male WWE star ahead of RAW

Maxxine Dupri responded to a heartfelt message from a male WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ad

Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Akira Tozawa on RAW. Rusev recently returned to the promotion and demolished Otis in a singles match.

Ahead of tonight's show, Otis sent a heartfelt message to Dupri on her 28th birthday. The veteran referred to his stablemate as his sister and shared several photographs with Dupri, as seen in his Instagram post below.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 BEAUTIFUL SIS 😘," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Maxxine Dupri responded to the heartfelt message and noted that the 33-year-old was her best friend.

"MY BESTIE!!! Thank you Otísé 🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍," she wrote.

Dupri responds to Otis' message on Instagram. [Image credit: Otis on Instagram]

Maxxine Dupri teamed up with Natalya to compete in the Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship last month on SmackDown.

Ad

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won the match and were supposed to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, Becky Lynch took out Bayley ahead of the match at The Show of Shows and replaced her as Valkyria's tag team partner.

Maxxine Dupri addresses possible romance with Otis on WWE TV

Maxxine Dupri recently commented on potentially having a love storyline with Otis on WWE RAW.

Ad

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the Alpha Academy member was asked about a potential romance storyline with her stablemate. She noted that the veteran already had a great romance angle with Mandy Rose back in the day and suggested that they couldn't replicate that.

"Not that I know of," Dupri said. "I mean, he's just a lovable guy, he is, yes. I don't know that that's ever been on the table. Maybe it has been and I was not aware, but I also think they probably feel like the story with him and Mandy was so good. We gotta let that one live on its own, I think." [12:00 – 12:19]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Maxxine Dupri signed with WWE in 2021 and has become popular among wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Alpha Academy in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More