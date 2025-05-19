  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Maxxine Dupri
  • Maxxine Dupri responds to heartfelt message from male WWE star ahead of RAW

Maxxine Dupri responds to heartfelt message from male WWE star ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 19, 2025 21:56 GMT
Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Maxxine Dupri responded to a heartfelt message from a male WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ad

Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Akira Tozawa on RAW. Rusev recently returned to the promotion and demolished Otis in a singles match.

Ahead of tonight's show, Otis sent a heartfelt message to Dupri on her 28th birthday. The veteran referred to his stablemate as his sister and shared several photographs with Dupri, as seen in his Instagram post below.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 BEAUTIFUL SIS 😘," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Maxxine Dupri responded to the heartfelt message and noted that the 33-year-old was her best friend.

"MY BESTIE!!! Thank you Otísé 🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍," she wrote.
Dupri responds to Otis&#039; message on Instagram. [Image credit: Otis on Instagram]
Dupri responds to Otis' message on Instagram. [Image credit: Otis on Instagram]

Maxxine Dupri teamed up with Natalya to compete in the Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship last month on SmackDown.

Ad

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won the match and were supposed to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, Becky Lynch took out Bayley ahead of the match at The Show of Shows and replaced her as Valkyria's tag team partner.

Maxxine Dupri addresses possible romance with Otis on WWE TV

Maxxine Dupri recently commented on potentially having a love storyline with Otis on WWE RAW.

Ad

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the Alpha Academy member was asked about a potential romance storyline with her stablemate. She noted that the veteran already had a great romance angle with Mandy Rose back in the day and suggested that they couldn't replicate that.

"Not that I know of," Dupri said. "I mean, he's just a lovable guy, he is, yes. I don't know that that's ever been on the table. Maybe it has been and I was not aware, but I also think they probably feel like the story with him and Mandy was so good. We gotta let that one live on its own, I think." [12:00 – 12:19]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Maxxine Dupri signed with WWE in 2021 and has become popular among wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Alpha Academy in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications