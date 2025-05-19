Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 19, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is stacked with several exciting matches and appearances. It will continue the build to the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and Money in the Bank show next month.

The May 19, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It has a capacity of up to 15,000 and is the home of the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Several weekly shows like WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in tonight's arena was for the October 17, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $44.45 to $595, while two tickets range from $44.45 to $653.31.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

As of this writing, three specific matches are scheduled for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. Along with this are appearances from several top stars and former champions.

One of the matches scheduled for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend is a World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul. However, before this occurs, The Maverick is set to appear tonight.

Qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank will also take place tonight. It will be interesting to see who will join Solo Sikoa in the men's titular match and Alexa Bliss in the women's.

As mentioned above, The Yeet Master will be in action this weekend against the former United States Champion to defend the World Heavyweight title. However, Jey Uso will still have a busy night on the upcoming WWE RAW as he goes against Bron Breakker in a non-title bout.

Another singles match set tonight is between Sheamus and Grayson Waller. Both men were supposed to face a few weeks ago, but the latter tricked Austin Theory into the match instead. On the upcoming show, The Celtic Warrior has a chance to defeat both members of A-Town Down Under in consecutive weeks.

The target on Dominik Mysterio's back grew bigger after winning the Intercontinental Championship, with AJ Styles and Penta going after him these past few weeks. Tonight, Dirty Dom will have some back-up as he teams up with Finn Balor against AJ and Penta.

