7 WWE stars who could interfere in Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker on RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Bron Breakker are set to compete in a non-title match on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Bron Breakker is also scheduled to compete in a massive tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The former Intercontinental Champion will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle Sami Zayn and CM Punk next weekend, while Main Event Jey will defend his strap against Logan Paul.

Listed below are seven WWE stars who could interfere in the singles match between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso on this week's episode of RAW:

#7. Paul Heyman could interfere in the match on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Paul Heyman accompanied CM Punk to the ring for his Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, the Hall of Famer made a stunning decision at The Show of Shows and betrayed both Reigns and Punk to align with Rollins.

Bron Breakker also aligned with Paul Heyman and The Visionary on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41. Heyman could interfere in the match tomorrow night and help Breakker pick up a huge victory over Jey Uso.

#6. Logan Paul

Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's edition of RAW, and took to social media today to make an interesting claim ahead of the show. The Maverick will be challenging Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship next weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with the winner of the event set to defend the title against Gunther on the June 9 episode of RAW.

Paul knocked out Jey Uso earlier this month by hiding in the crowd after RAW went off the air. He punched The Yeet Master in the face, and could be planning something similar during tomorrow night's show. The 30-year-old may decide to attack Uso during his match against Breakker on RAW, causing the bout to end via disqualification.

#5. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the May 5 edition of WWE RAW. After Bron Breakker interfered in the match, Rollins seemingly had the match won before CM Punk showed up. The Second City Saint rushed to the ring with a steel chair and attacked Rollins and Breakker.

Rollins picked up the victory via disqualification, but the World Heavyweight Championship remained with Jey Uso. The 38-year-old might get revenge on Jey Uso during RAW tomorrow night alongside Breakker and unleash a brutal attack on the World Heavyweight Champion.

#4. Gunther

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission in the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The leader of Imperium took out his frustration following the loss by attacking RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

The Ring General defeated McAfee last weekend at WWE Backlash and is in line for another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of RAW in Phoenix, Arizona. Gunther likely still holds a grudge against Uso for taking the title from him on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and may decide to attack the 39-year-old during his match against Bron Breakker tomorrow night.

#3. CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins go at it on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been involved in a heated rivalry for several months now. The Second City Saint recently blamed himself on RAW for trusting Paul Heyman, and was hesitant to team up with Sami Zayn, but eventually agreed to do so for Saturday Night's Main Event.

The former AEW star may decide to show up during the match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker on tomorrow's episode of the red brand. Punk could help Uso pick up the victory, and then brawl with Breakker and Rollins following the match.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn went on hiatus from the company following his loss to Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Kevin Owens hasn't been in action since the match and had to pull out of his WrestleMania bout against Randy Orton due to a neck injury. The Prizefighter promoted a book about his rivalry against Zayn today on social media, and noted that he still had not undergone neck surgery.

Zayn will likely want to have Jey Uso's back during his match against Bron Breakker tomorrow night on RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion could decide to accompany Main Event Jey to the ring for the match to prevent outside interference from Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has not been seen since the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief attempted to attack Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, but it backfired. Breakker sent Reigns crashing through the barricade outside the ring with a Spear, and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not appeared since.

Reigns may make his comeback tomorrow night on the red brand and get involved in the bout between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker. The 39-year-old could return the favor and level Breakker with a Spear during the highly anticipated match on WWE RAW.

