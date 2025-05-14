Sami Zayn has his own shocking agenda for joining CM Punk, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn recently made some big moves on WWE RAW when he came out to save CM Punk. However, the budding alliance may not exactly be what meets the eye, according to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter.

Ad

Zayn was joined by Jey Uso in his attempt to rescue CM Punk. As of now, it appears that The Second City Saint has found himself a team against Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. However, Bill Apter thinks that The Master Strategist could be secretly working with Heyman, waiting for the right moment to take down Punk and secure more opportunities.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter talked about the possibility of Zayn being a double agent.

Ad

Trending

"Yes. You know, he has got, I don't have a real reason, but he has got CM Punk kind of in the palm of his hand right now. So, Paul Heyman made a deal with Sami Zayn? If he is gonna go in that group, Sami Zayn would be perfect in there. (...) Sami has been the victim too many times, that's why I can see it." [From 28:14 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell what Sami Zayn plans to do next in WWE. On May 24, he and Punk will face Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More