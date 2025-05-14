Seth Rollins to recruit shocking name, world champion squashed? - 4 finishes for Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker on WWE RAW next week

WWE Monday Night RAW next week will be a loaded show. Several matches and big segments have been announced, including a bout featuring World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey Uso will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker. This comes after Jey has had issues with Bron, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman as of late. Additionally, Breakker brutally assaulted The YEET Master backstage during the most recent edition of the red brand.

Notably, this match will not be for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. That is an interesting decision, as it makes the result more unpredictable. Plus, a win for Bron could lead to a title match in the future.

So, how will this upcoming bout end? This article will take a look at a handful of ways Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker could conclude. This includes a shocking squash match taking place, a chaotic brawl, and a new member of Bron's stable officially joining the ranks.

#4. Jey Uso could win cleanly on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is one of the most over stars in the world. While he spent years as a tag team performer, he has broken out of the pack in WWE and is now both a former Intercontinental Champion and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

While Jey has his critics, there is no denying that he is one of WWE's best and most successful performers. He managed to make Gunther tap out at WrestleMania, which is a feat only Ilja Dragunov had ever managed before, and that was years ago on NXT.

As proof of his talent level, there is a real chance that Jey Uso will defeat Bron Breakker when they go one-on-one on RAW. If he nails The Big Bad Booty Nephew with a Spear and a Uso Splash, even someone like Breakker will be out for the count. It could be a clean pinfall victory for Jey.

#3. Bron Breakker could shockingly squash the World Heavyweight Champion

Bron Breakker is not a WWE Superstar to take lightly. His title history alone points to this fact. He is a former two-time NXT Champion and also a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin. Breakker also won the Intercontinental Championship at last year's SummerSlam by defeating Uso's former Bloodline teammate Sami Zayn.

However, his talent level goes beyond just the titles he has managed to capture in WWE. Bron Breakker is one of the most explosive and powerful athletes in the industry. He runs faster than almost anybody, and his Spear is lights out for just about anybody the beastly Breakker hits with it.

When Bron and Jey go one-on-one on Monday Night RAW, it may be a shocking conclusion. Not only might Jey Uso lose to Breakker, but it might be a total squash match.

This could be a short squash match with a Spear hit in seconds, or an extended one where Bron flexes and destroys Jey repeatedly until the referee calls for the bell. Either way, Bron might dominate.

#2. The match could end in a no-contest thanks to interference

There are a lot of moving parts ahead of this big-time match. For starters, Bron Breakker is part of a new stable in WWE alongside Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Neither man is shy about getting involved in matches either.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso is good friends with both CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Both men have become victims of the new WWE stable in recent weeks. So has Roman Reigns, Jey's cousin, who has been absent ever since falling victim to Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania.

This RAW match could potentially end in chaos, with the referee calling for a no-contest finish if there's enough interference. Sami, Punk, or even Roman could come out to thwart Seth and Heyman. This kind of chaos would be too much for a referee to control.

#1. Logan Paul could lay out Jey Uso and join Seth Rollins' new stable

Jey Uso doesn't only need to concern himself with Bron Breakker, nor does he just have to worry about Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Numerous WWE stars are gunning for the World Heavyweight Champion.

This includes Logan Paul. The Maverick wants Jey's World Heavyweight Championship and hasn't hidden that fact. He even sucker punched Jey once Monday Night RAW went off the air two weeks ago. Now, the two are set to battle it out at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

In order to send a message to Main Event Jey Uso ahead of their big match, Logan Paul could sucker punch Jey again and cost him a win. Bron could then hit Spear to Uso for the victory.

From there, Logan could shockingly pledge his loyalty to Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker, which would be absolutely game-changing. Could they ever be stopped when united?

