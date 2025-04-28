WWE sends warning to locker room following brutal attack on Roman Reigns

WWE sent a warning to the locker room following the brutal attack on Roman Reigns last week on RAW. The Head of the Table competed in a marquee Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, but came up short.

Last week on RAW, CM Punk and Roman Reigns were beaten down by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. Breakker hit Reigns with a Super Spear that sent the former champion crashing through the barricade outside the ring.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, the company warned that anyone not aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman was in trouble:

"If you're not @WWERollins, @bronbreakkerwwe or @HeymanHustle... you're in trouble. 😨."

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins emerge victorious. Heyman spent the past few years as The Wiseman for Reigns, but has now aligned with Rollins and Breakker.

Former WWE writer reveals flaw in Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based company Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran complained about the storyline being too focused on Paul Heyman. He suggested that casual wrestling fans tuning in would not care about which star Heyman was aligned with:

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65[59]-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying." [0:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 27-year-old following his attack on Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

