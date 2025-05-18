Logan Paul announces involvement on WWE RAW

Logan Paul shared a bold message today on social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Maverick will be challenging for a major title next week at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at the special show on May 24. Interestingly, the winner of this match will put the title on the line against Gunther on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW.

Ahead of tomorrow's edition of the red brand, Paul took to X/Twitter to make a bold claim. He stated that the Stamford-based company was going to "let him cook" tomorrow night during his appearance on RAW on Netflix.

"They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on @Netflix 👀," Paul wrote.

The 30-year-old is a former United States Champion and had an impressive reign with the title before dropping it to LA Knight last year at SummerSlam. Knight lost the title to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas.

Former WWE writer highlights issue with Logan Paul's upcoming match

Vince Russo recently discussed a major issue he had with Logan Paul's upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion complained about the company's booking being too predictable. He suggested that everybody already knew that Paul would not be defeating Uso to capture the title next weekend.

"To me, Chris, that is the biggest problem, the predictability of these big matches. Orton is not beating John Cena. R-Truth is not beating John Cena. Jey Uso is not losing to Logan Paul. These are supposed to be big matches, there's no question to what the outcome is gonna be. I think that is the biggest problem and the biggest issue," Russo said. [5:45 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission at WWE WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell if The Yeet Master can defeat Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the title.

