WWE's biggest problem disclosed, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While WWE is wildly successful as a business today, Vince Russo apparently has a major issue with the product itself. The former head writer of the company recently discussed what he thinks is the most problematic aspect of the programming today.

Although the Stamford-based promotion regularly puts on high-profile matches in its premium live events, Russo thinks that there is a distinct lack of proper storytelling. According to the WWE veteran, most storylines and matches, such as John Cena's match against Randy Orton and Jey Uso's upcoming match against Logan Paul, already make it clear who the victor will be.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the issue with the show host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, and stated:

"To me, Chris, that is the biggest problem, the predictability of these big matches. Orton is not beating John Cena. R-Truth is not beating John Cena. Jey Uso is not losing to Logan Paul. These what are supposed to be big matches, there's no question to what the outcome is gonna be. I think that is the biggest problem and the biggest issue." [5:45 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran thinks that Jey Uso will not lose his upcoming match

Adding to his point, Vince Russo believes that Jey will not be booked to lose his match against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion is set to go up against Logan Paul next, with the title on the line. According to Vince Russo, the creative department cannot afford to have Jey drop the title at this point.

"Couple of things too you gotta look at Chris. How quickly they took the Intercontinental Title off of him. So you can do that again. And number 2, man if anybody doesn't need a title, it's Logan Paul. If anyone, like he does not. The only thing about it though is, if Logan Paul were indeed the champion, you know he would be bringing that belt everywhere. That belt would be all over the place. But no Chris, if you take that belt off of Jey Uso at this point, you kill that guy," Russo said. [1:14 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Jey Uso down the line in WWE.

