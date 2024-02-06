Maxxine Dupri sends a "nasty" message to 38-year-old WWE star ahead of RAW

Maxxine Dupri is ready to bring it on Monday Night RAW this week as she takes on two noteworthy WWE Superstars.

The Viking Raiders have established their place on the red brand thanks to their work. Especially Ivar, who has showcased his incredible talents as a super-heavyweight in the last few months.

Ivar and Valhalla will wrestle Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Ahead of the show, Maxxine had a message for Tozawa:

"@realtozawa time to get nasty," she wrote on Instagram.

Maxxine Dupri's Instagram story

Valhalla is no stranger to Maxxine Dupri. The latter made her in-ring debut in a winning effort on the July 31, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how the two fare this time around with their stablemates.

Is Akira Tozawa not a credible WWE Superstar for the main roster?

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

According to Russo, there is no rhyme or reason for Tozawa to be featured the way he has been on television. Instead, the sole purpose for his addition in the stable is apparently because the people backstage get a "kick" out of the Japanese star:

“They get a kick out of him in the back, that’s it. That’s it bro, they get a kick out of him in the back,” Vince Russo said.

Out of the babyface faction, it is Chad Gable who is often singled out for praise by the WWE Universe. Many still feel he is a worthy contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Moreover, during a recent interview, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman showered praises on Gable, calling the latter a guaranteed future World Champion.

What are your thoughts on Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

