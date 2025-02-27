Maxxine Dupri sends a two-word message to Jey Uso after WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri sent a two-word message to Jey Uso after this week's Monday Night RAW. The OG Bloodline member rescued The Alpha Academy after they were targeted by Gunther.

Ad

Uso will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The bout was made official a few weeks after Main Event Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On Instagram, Dupri shared a photo of Jey saving The Alpha Academy and thanked The Yeet Master.

"thank yeet 🤲," wrote Dupri.

Check out Dupri's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Jey is aiming to win his first World Championship in the WWE. Last year, he briefly held the Intercontinental Title before losing to Bron Breakker.

The Undertaker believes working with Roman Reigns elevated Jey Uso

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have teamed up for several years. The duo alongside Jimmy Uso have competed in multi-man tag team matches way before The Bloodline was formed.

Ad

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker stated that working with Roman Reigns has elevated Jey's work. He said:

"I think he was on a great trajectory too when he worked with Roman [Reigns] and that only elevated him."

Ad

Jey Uso was the first member of The OG Bloodline after Paul Heyman. He played a vital role during Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. In 2023, he parted ways with the faction, as The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War.

Shortly afterward, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, preventing him from winning the Undisputed Title at SummerSlam 2023. This led to Jey quitting SmackDown and going to RAW, as he focused on his singles career on the red brand.

Fast forward to late 2024, The OG Bloodline reunited before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in their feud with The New Bloodline. At Survivor Series: WarGames, The OG Bloodline and CM Punk defeated Bloodline 2.0. in the Men's WarGames Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback