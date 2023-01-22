"May not be the Royal Rumble for him" - RAW Superstar shares honest thoughts about Cody Rhodes' return (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley recently opened up about the return of Cody Rhodes at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, saying the latter had a lot to prove to himself.

While fans were expecting WWE to keep Cody's return during the Men's Royal Rumble match a secret, they made it official last week on RAW. Within no time, The American Nightmare became an outright favorite of most fans to win the bout. Another RAW Superstar who's a frontrunner to win is Bobby Lashley, who recently discussed the much-hyped return of Cody Rhodes to WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The All Mighty stated that the former AEW TNT Champion had a lot to prove to himself. Bobby Lashley also spoke about Cody's chances of winning the Royal Rumble, saying that since only one out of thirty opponents emerges victorious, the match can go in any direction.

"Does he have a lot to prove? I don't know. He's been injured for a while. Okay, he just said he was coming back. I think he has a lot to prove to himself. I know that he wants to do big things, and I know he has talked about how winning that title is on his bucket list. So, of course, if he's coming into the Royal Rumble, he's gunning to win it. But only one person can win. So this may not be the Royal Rumble for him," said Lashley.

The former WWE Champion then praised The American Nightmare for his series of matches with Seth Rollins last year. He also reserved special praise for The Visionary, saying one can't have anything but great bouts with him. In closing, Bobby Lashley added that he was excited to see what lies ahead for Cody Rhodes.

"I'm not saying I'm gonna win it that easy! But it's gonna be challenging for him. But yeah, I think he has a lot to prove. He's been having some amazing matches since coming back. Being with Seth, you can't have but an amazing match. But I'm really interested in seeing what Cody does moving forward," added Bobby Lashley. (3:08 - 4:00)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo doesn't think Cody Rhodes would win the Royal Rumble

A few days back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Cody Rhodes might not win the Men's Rumble match. The former WWE writer feels since Cody could have ring rust due to being away, the promotion might take it slow before pushing him. Russo added that WWE could have The American Nightmare feud with whoever eliminates him from the Royal Rumble match.

"I don't think he's gonna win the Royal Rumble. I think they want to get him in a program because he's gonna have a lot of rust. He hasn't wrestled in a long time, I think they're gonna probably put him in a program before they elevate him. So that would mean that whoever eliminates him from the Royal Rumble, he could be in a program with that guy, work with that guy, get all the ring rust out and then stop moving them up the ladder again." (16:44- 17:23)

Whether or not Cody Rhodes wins, it's safe to say he's set to have an impressive showing at the January 28th Premium Live Event.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Watch Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley LIVE on WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 29th January 2023 from 6:30 am (IST)

Click here to watch 10 crazy Royal Rumble botches that shocked everyone

Poll : 0 votes