  "Maybe you are the best MYSTERIO" - Rey Mysterio says to Dominik Mysterio after his huge appearance outside WWE

"Maybe you are the best MYSTERIO" - Rey Mysterio says to Dominik Mysterio after his huge appearance outside WWE

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 27, 2025 07:01 GMT
Rey Mysterio is Dominik Mysterio
Rey Mysterio is Dominik Mysterio's father [Image credits: WWE's and Dominik's Instagram handles]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently took to social media to send a message to his son, Dominik Mysterio, after the latter's massive appearance in AAA. The Master of 619 made a surprising claim about Dom, but there is a twist.

Rey Mysterio is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury. The legend's son, Dominik, also couldn't compete in the last few weeks due to a real-life injury, but is now set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Dirty Dom recently made a huge appearance in AAA, taking out El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee. He is now set to wrestle for the AAA Mega Championship against Vikingo, Lee, and El Grande Americano at the company's TripleMania XXXII show, scheduled for August 16.

Following his appearance in the Mexican promotion, Dominik took to Instagram to share a picture with the Intercontinental Championship and the Mega Championship, calling himself the King of the Luchadores.

"KING OF THE LUCHADORES 👑😈," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post caught Rey Mysterio's attention, and he left a comment on it. The Master of 619 referred to his son as the best Mysterio of all time, but then made it clear with the hashtag that it was sarcasm.

"Sh*t maybe you are the best MYSTERIO of all time!! #NOT," he commented.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Rey Mysterio&#039;s comment [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio&#039;s Instagram handle]
Screenshot of Rey Mysterio's comment [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram handle]

WWE CCO Triple H reacted to Dominik Mysterio's appearance in AAA

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to send a message after Dominik Mysterio's massive appearance in AAA. The Game highlighted El Grande Americano's appearance on the show as well, before writing that he believed Dirty Dom was a "STAR" no matter where he went.

".@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready? @WWE @wweespanol," wrote Triple H.

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025.







