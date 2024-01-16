"Maybe they were desperate at that time" - Former WWE writer discusses Vince McMahon's policy on part-timers (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Vince McMahon's regime controlled part-timers back in the day.

Over the last few years, the company has seen an increase in the number of stars taking up other projects outside WWE. Logan Paul, John Cena, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and even Roman Reigns have all been part-time performers for the company at different points.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Vince McMahon wouldn't have supported the part-time policy. He felt that the culture started with Lesnar's return in 2012 and has continued ever since. The former writer added that McMahon was always of the opinion that WWE took precedence over anything else:

"I don't think Vince McMahon would stand for part-timers, man. I really, really don't. I don't know how it started with Brock. Maybe they were desperate at that time. I don't know. But the Vince McMahon I know was WWE was first in your life. I don't care about anything else. WWE is first in your life. I don't think this part-timer stuff would've happened under him," Russo said. [From 22:02 onwards]

Despite the part-time schedules, performers like Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul, The Rock, and John Cena have brought mainstream attention to the product. This has probably influenced the company to book these stars in prominent positions.

What is your take on part-timers in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

