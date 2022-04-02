"Maybe I see you in the ring tomorrow"- Seth Rollins receives a message from former WWE Champion

A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a bold message to Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The Visionary is scheduled to face a mystery opponent at WrestleMania Saturday. There has been massive speculation among fans in regards to the identity of Rollins' opponent at the mega event.

WWE legend The Iron Sheik recently took to Twitter and sent a bold message to Rollins mere hours before the latter's big match at 'Mania. Check out the tweet below:

"SETH ROLLINS MAYBE I SEE YOU IN THE RING TOMORROW BUBBA." wrote Sheik.

Seth Rollins has made various teases about his WrestleMania opponent so far

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. He is a decorated world champion and deserves a significant match at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Rollins failed to make it to The Show of Shows this year. In the end, a desperate Rollins approached WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in his office.

Rollins was delighted when Vince McMahon informed him that the 35-year-old would be competing at WrestleMania 38. McMahon made it a point to keep the opponent's identity a mystery, though.

The general consensus among fans is that former AEW star Cody Rhodes will make his massive return to WWE and will be revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. Over the past few weeks, several reports have come out stating that Cody is on his way back to WWE.

The last time Cody and Rollins faced off was way back in 2014. On the March 10, 2014, episode of RAW, Rhodes, and Goldust lost a tag team match to Rollins and Roman Reigns.

As for The Iron Sheik, it's safe to say that he won't be coming out at WrestleMania to face Rollins. It has been 14 long years since Shiek wrestled his final match. The bout took place on the March 10, 2008, episode of RAW and pitted Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff against Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo. Shiek is 80-years-old at present.

