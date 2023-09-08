"Me" - 3-time WWE Champion names himself as his favorite wrestler

A three-time WWE Champion has named himself as his favorite wrestler.

Sheamus is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and is the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction. He hasn't competed in a match since the August 18th edition of SmackDown in Toronto. The 45-year-old battled Edge for the first time in his career, and it was a memorable match for the fans. The two veterans went back and forth, but ultimately, Edge prevailed in front of his hometown in Toronto.

Xavier Woods of The New Day took to social media today to ask fans who their favorite wrestler was. Woods asked fans to show their favorites some love, and the leader of The Brawling Brutes decided to participate. Rather than name one of his peers, the former champion named himself as his favorite wrestler.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge praises Sheamus following their match

Edge had nothing but kind words to say about Sheamus following their match last month on SmackDown.

The Ultimate Opportunist celebrated 25 years with the company on the August 18th edition of the blue brand. Edge's family was in the front row and watched him defeat Sheamus in the main event.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram after the show and praised the veteran. He said that it was an honor to wrestle him on WWE SmackDown and added that he didn't know how great the Irish star was until their singles match.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," he added.

The Celtic Warrior has never held the Intercontinental Championship during his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see if he gets another match against Gunther for the title down the line.

