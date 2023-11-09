"Me and Braun the same height" - Released WWE star says Braun Strowman isn't 6'8” tall

A former WWE Superstar has made a bold claim about Braun Strowman's height.

Top Dolla was let go by WWE in September, along with several other notable names. He recently shared a tweet making fun of wrestlers who lie about their height.

A Twitter user responded to Top Dolla, stating that a wrestler's skillset matters, and not their height. Top Dolla responded to the user, asking why he was the only wrestler in history who hasn't lied about his height. He then stated that he's as tall as Braun Strowman, and while the latter was billed at 6’8'', he was billed at 6'5".

"Then why am I the only wrestler EVER that doesn’t lie about their height? And it’s not just the short guys… Me and Braun the same height but he 6’8 and I’m 6’5… make it make sense 😂"

Braun Strowman is currently on a hiatus

Strowman last wrestled on the May 1, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. He teamed up with Ricochet, and the duo picked up a win over Otis and Chad Gable. Shortly after, he went on a hiatus, Strowman shared an update on the same in an Instagram post. Check out his comments below:

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one fusion on my C4/C5 vertebrae. Was in the great hands of Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine. Was a great experience considering. Thank you to WWE for always taking the [utmost] care of us. This was very scary to find out about, having to have done, and they were there every step of the way, reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you (in the words of the Terminator), I'll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes."

Strowman has always had an intimidating and dominating presence on WWE TV. One wonders what would be his reaction to Top Dolla's tweet.

