Megan Morant, Riddick Moss, and more WWE stars send supportive messages to 34-year-old star following brave revelation

Several stars have sent supportive messages to a 34-year-old WWE Superstar after she made a brave revelation today.

Emma returned to WWE last year to accept Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey picked up the victory in impressive fashion, and the Australian star has been used sparingly on television since her return to the company.

The RAW star took to Instagram today to share that it has been five years since her last psoriasis breakout. She noted the last time she had a breakout, she was covered from head to toe, but is grateful to now be able to keep it under control.

"I think this is the first time I’ve ever shown this video…This was my last psoriasis breakout, not too long after my WWE release! I was covered head to toe. Now it’s been over 5 years since my last breakout. I am so grateful that I have discovered what helps me and can keep it under control these days. That’s a huge victory for me. YAYYY 🎉," she wrote.

Emma's fiancé Riddick Moss, Megan Morant, former superstar Summer Rae (Danielle Monet), Brie Bella, and Jessica McKay (formerly known as Billie Kay) reacted to her post as seen in the image below.

Superstars react to Emma's post on Instagram.

WWE stars Emma and Riddick Moss share engagement video

Emma and Riddick Moss recently shared a video to celebrate their engagement on social media.

The couple announced their engagement in June after being in a relationship for over a year. Earlier this month, the two stars shared a beautiful engagement video and noted that it was a magical night.

"I’m all yours and you’re all mine ❤️ Our engagement shoot was was mind blowing. We hiked to these beautiful cliffs and while we watched it storm in the distance, the sky blazed this incredible orange behind the rocks and lightning lit up the sky! 🤯 The storm caught up to us as we watched the last of the sun disappear over the horizon and we walked home in the rain talking about how lucky we got. What a magical night with my love ❤️, " wrote the couple in the Instagram caption.

Riddick Moss has not competed in a match on WWE RAW since the Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in May. Emma's last match on the red brand was a submission loss to Shayna Baszler on July 10th. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for the absent stars moving forward.

