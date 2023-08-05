Megastar to finally leave WWE after 5 years in the company? Recent rumors addressed by Shayna Baszler

The rumors of former Women's Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey making her exit from WWE after SummerSlam 2023 are hot and heavy.

Rousey's former best friend and current rival, Shayna Baszler, has shared her thoughts on the potential exit of The Baddest Woman on the Planet after five years.

The 36-year-old megastar has been affiliated with the Stamford-based company since 2014, making sporadic appearances until she signed the contract in 2018 full-time basis.

At Royal Rumble 2018, Ronda Rousey debuted by confronting Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair. Over the next five years, she captured SmackDown and RAW women's titles and even a Tag Team Title.

However, at this year's Money in the Bank, fans witnessed The Queen of Spades turning her back on Rousey, and their full-cooked rivalry will potentially be put to bed after tonight's SummerSlam.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Shayna Baszler addressed recent rumors of Rousey leaving WWE. She noted that The Rowdy One would require some help after their bout and was confident that SummerSlam wouldn't be the last time wrestling fans would see her.

"I mean if I have anything to say about it on Saturday, Ronda is going to leave and she will need help getting out of there. But if I know anything about Ronda, and I know Ronda better than anyone, it’s not the last that we will see of her. Whether it’s next week or next year, it is not the last that we will see of her. We’ll see what happens," Baszler said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey could return to WWE one more time after her contract expires

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also expressed his views on the UFC Hall of Famer's exit from WWE.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell shared that Baszler and Rousey will stun fans with an incredible MMA Rules contest. He also mentioned that if The Rowdy One's contract expires with WWE, her hunger would let her return for one last stint in a year or two.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it," Mantell said.

Only time will tell if The Baddest Woman on the Planet will walk out of The Biggest Party of the Summer victorious ahead of her rumored exit.

