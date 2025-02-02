Megastar left WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on crutches

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble concluded with a bang, with Jey Uso pulling one of the most unpredictable victories in the Men’s Rumble, securing his shot at the main event of WrestleMania 41. This year's Men’s Rumble was extremely stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry. However, a megastar left the arena on crutches after suffering a brutal attack.

The Men’s Rumble also featured a last-minute celebrity addition, as IShowSpeed replaced Akira Tozawa, who was taken out by a frustrated Carmelo Hayes while making his way to the squared circle. Triple H was running out of options since Tozawa was unfit to enter the ring, and he asked streamer IShowSpeed to take the place of the 39-year-old RAW star, marking Speed’s official WWE debut.

IShowSpeed had his moment when he helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis from the ring. However, the party soon ended for the young streamer as Breakker ran the ropes, delivered a vicious spear to Speed, and tossed him out of the ring. After being brutalized, the 20-year-old seemed to be injured, as a video on social media shows he was taken away on a medical golf cart.

Speed even shared a picture of the battle scar he got during his in-ring debut at Rumble. He had a patch of skin peeled off just above his foot. He was also seen roaming with a limp. The 20-year-old also shared an aftermath picture of himself with a neckband wrapped around his neck, medical tape on his leg, and holding a support stick.

However, it seems Speed didn’t sustain any serious injuries apart from having the skin on his leg peeled away.

Triple H reacts on IShowSpeed getting speared by Bron Breakker at the WWE 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE held a post-Royal Rumble 2025 press conference featuring the match winners. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, also engaged with media outlets.

During his interactions with media personalities, Triple H was asked about IShowSpeed’s WWE debut, which involved replacing Akira Tozawa at the last moment. Bron Breakker brutalized him and eliminated him in under one minute.

The Game laughed and said he had never seen anyone hit that hard in his life. This wasn’t the first time Speed had been manhandled by a WWE star. Last year, when he dressed up as Prime Bottle, Randy Orton took him out with a vicious RKO that went viral instantly on the internet.

“I DONT THINK I SEEN A HUMAN GET HIT THAT HARD,” said Triple H.

That said, it will be interesting to see when IShowSpeed returns to the squared circle next.

