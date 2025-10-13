  • home icon
Member of Solo Sikoa's MFT sends a bold message after major changes made to the faction

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:38 GMT
The MFT (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The MFT (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa's MFT underwent major changes on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Faction member JC Mateo sent a bold message after the group made a statement on the blue brand.

Last week's SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura answer Sami Zayn's WWE United States Open Challenge. Their match ended abruptly after the returning Tama Tonga attacked Nakamura, and the rest of the MFT attacked Zayn, while sporting face paint.

On X, Mateo sent a bold message, stating that the MFT shouldn't be judged for their past actions.

“Don’t judge us on the actions of our past, we are not in the past anymore, accept who we are today” wrote Mateo.
Check out Mateo's post on X:

Vince Russo mocked Solo Sikoa and the MFT's new look

Solo Sikoa's group, MFT, introduced a new look on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The entire group, except Sikoa, wore face paint when they attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and when they later had a confrontation with The Wyatt Sicks.

Speaking on a recent edition of BroDown, Russo mocked the MFT for their new look, calling them "clown Samoans". He said:

"Let's use tonight's show as an example. Now the Samoans are clown Samoans. They put on clown makeup. This is what I'm talking about. Triple H is clueless. Paul Heyman is clueless. Michael Hayes is clueless. Bruce Prichard is clueless. Brian James is clueless. They're a bunch of idiots. This show sucks. They have killed the wrestling business."

The MFT is expected to feud with The Wyatt Sicks. Faction members Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa previously held the WWE Tag Team Championships and could have their sights set on the titles once again. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is far from done with Sami Zayn, the man who defeated him to win the WWE United States Championship.

