"They put on clown makeup" - Solo Sikoa and the MFTs brutally trolled by WWE veteran after SmackDown return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently critized the return of Solo Sikoa and The MFT. The faction finally showed up on SmackDown this week.

After weeks of vignettes introducing the members of the group, Solo Sikoa brought his associates to SmackDown this week. The group raised hell on the blue brand as they disrupted Sami Zayn's Open Challenge against Shinsuke Nakamura. The likes of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tala Tonga also confronted The Wyatt Sicks after their match against The Street Profits.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that he didn't care about the show despite whatever efforst WWE put in. He suggested that the MFT returned with facepaint that made them look like clowns. He felt the entire creative team was clueless about how to book these stars.

"You could throw seven fireballs in Damian Priest's face, I don't give a sh*t. You lost me a long time ago with your stupid, nonsensical, childish, doesn't make sense, wrestling booking. You lost me years and years and years ago." He added, "Let's use tonight's show as an example. Now the Samoans are clown Samoans. They put on clown makeup. This is what I'm talking about. Triple H is clueless. Paul Heyman is clueless. Michael Cole is clueless. Micheal Hayes is clueless. Bruce Prichard is clueless. Brian James is clueless. They're a bunch of idiots. This show sucks. They have killed the wrestling business," Russo said.

Solo Sikoa and the MFTs have sounded a warning to the entire SmackDown locker room with their return this week.

It will be interesting to see how WWE booked the group in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series.

