It's still embedded in my mind; I can't fathom how on June 24, 2001, an "office guy" named Shane McMahon put on a five-star match in WWE against one of the finest pro wrestlers in the world, Kurt Angle.

I call Shane an "office guy" as he spent most of his time in the offices of WWE, heading up their social media and magazine division as well as show production. He was not a full-time wrestler. He did have excellent matches even prior to the Angle match. However, his performance in that particular bout was just too damn good.

"Yup, too damn good is a great way to explain it," a former WWE magazine writer told me. "It looked great, but it was bad for the business. Most of his matches were pretty spectacular, but that was a problem."

We compared notes, and both agreed that an "Outsider" from the office world realistically nearly defeated one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business. Shane lasted 25+ minutes against Angle.

In my opinion, it was ridiculous to let him not only wrestle Kurt but to overshadow him during so much of the contest. I felt bad for Kurt, but Kurt probably wouldn't have let it happen if he didn't agree to it.

I certainly know that McMahon worked out regularly with "the boys" and developed great skills in the ring. I will write it again — it was just too good!

What's my point? Did you see Logan Paul's performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? I did, and Logan Paul was too damn good! Yes, he wound up severely injured with a torn ACL and MCL. However, on the way to those injuries, he put in an exceptionally stellar performance.

I know he has boxed Floyd Mayweather — and didn't win — but he got in there with a world-class boxer and survived, but that doesn't prepare you for pro wrestling. It shows that you have a lot of guts — perhaps too much of that as well!

Against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, his speed, agility, and highspots were nothing short of spectacular. So how does that make the wrestlers on the rest of the card look? Not great if you ask me, as here is a social media superstar at times looking much better than a WWE Superstar.

Shawn Michaels had the task of training Paul for this match, and my insider contact in WWE told me how proud Michaels was of Logan's performance.

"He was a quick study," my contact said. "It all came naturally to him."

So my memo to WWE's bottom line is this — if your outside celebrity looks and works better than most of your roster, even if it's "good for business," it's just plain wrong, in my opinion!

My fear is that when he has recuperated, Logan and his brother Jake will make a run for the tag team belts against The Usos — if they still have the belts — or during Logan's recoup period, Jake, who interfered in the Logan-Reigns battle, will go it alone against Usos and look too damn good!

Ouch!

