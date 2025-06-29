Mercedes Mone, Drew McIntyre, Chelsea Green and other major names react after former WWE Champion's extremely personal update

Several wrestling stars reacted to a former WWE Champion's recent personal update, including AEW's Mercedes Mone and WWE's Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green.

Ad

Raj Dhesi, more popularly known as Jinder Mahal, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Priya, in a wedding held in Canada. It was attended by several current and former WWE stars, with McIntyre and Heath Slater reuniting 3MB with Mahal.

Ad

Trending

Several stars reacted to the occasion and commented on multiple posts on Mahal's wedding. This included stars such as Mone, Green, Chris Jericho, Edge, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Natalya Neidhart, Matt Cardona, Santino Marella, and more.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out some of the likes and comments in the screenshot below:

Pro wrestlers react to Jinder Mahal's wedding (Credit: @rajthemaharaja on IG)

Jinder Mahal was released by WWE for the second time in his career on April 19, 2024. He returned to the independent circuit and began using the Raj Dhesi name. He has appeared in promotions such as Black Label Pro, Game Changer Wrestling, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and Battleground Championship Wrestling.

Ad

Jinder Mahal open to WWE return

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube, Jinder Mahal was asked about his interest in signing with WWE for the third time in his career. Mahal replied that he was open to the idea as long as the money was good and there was something for him creatively.

"Yeah, of course, if it makes sense. Of course, if creative, business-wise, there has to be enough zeros on a piece of paper for me to sign it. But I’m just having fun. I’ve been very blessed in my career, I’ve had a long career, and I invested most of my earnings throughout my years. (...) But again, if it makes sense business-wise or something interests me creative-wise, definitely," Mahal said. [8:42 - 9:19]

Ad

Mahal was previously linked to AEW, but there hasn't been a deal between him and Tony Khan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!