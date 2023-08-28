Mercedes Mone pays tribute to Bray Wyatt following AEW All In appearance

Mercedes Mone paid tribute to Bray Wyatt for a second time since his unfortunate death on Thursday. Mone shared a lovely quote from Wyatt following her appearance at AEW's All In at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away at the age of 36 on August 24. Many members of the wrestling community sent their heartfelt messages to him and his family in the last few days. WWE even had a tribute show in his honor on SmackDown last Friday.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mone used a quote from Bray's cryptic message last year before he returned to WWE. She also added Tokyo Cyber Squad's motto as a tribute to Hana Kimura, who passed away three years ago.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale. Everyone is different. Everyone is special!" Mone wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mone was in attendance at AEW's All In on Sunday. She was shown on camera multiple times, and many fans wondered if she's joining the promotion soon.

Is Mercedes Mone AEW-bound?

At the post-All In media scrum, Tony Khan and Saraya discussed Mercedes Mone's appearance in the crowd. Khan explained why the cameras panned to the NJPW/Stardom star.

"She's not cleared, Mercedes Mone," Khan said. "It was great to have her here. She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here."

Saraya, who won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In, teased a potential match with Mone.

"We already have history," Saraya said. "I wanted to win the championship in front of her, honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us." [H/T Fightful]

Mone is currently signed to NJPW and Stardom. She's also still nursing an ankle injury suffered at Resurgence back in May in a match against Willow Nightingale.

Would you like to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Share your answers in the comments section below.