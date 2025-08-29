Mercedes Mone, Rey Mysterio, Jade Cargill, and others react to WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page's concerning health update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Rey Mysterio, and Jade Cargill, recently took to social media to react to Diamond Dallas Page's post. The legend shared his health update.Diamond Dallas Page is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The legend has wrestled for several top wrestling promotions throughout his career, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment.DDP recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself in a hospital. In his post's caption, the legend revealed that he had a cardioversion procedure done after he forgot to wear a heart monitor during an intense training session and felt dizzy. Page added that he will get a cardio ablation next month, and he should be fine after that. The WWE legend also insisted that everyone who is over 50 years old and has a slightly enlarged heart should wear a heart monitor.&quot;Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @paygemcmahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy and heart racing… and well, here we are…&quot; DDP wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on DDP's post, including Mercedes Mone, Rey Mysterio, Anthony Luke, Ricochet, Enzo Amore, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jinder Mahal, Dexter Lumis, Natalya, and more. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Sharmell left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: DDP's Instagram]WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page talked about real-life Bloodline member Zilla FatuDuring a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Booker T introduced him to real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu.DDP was full of praise for Fatu, saying that he believed the star recently cut a &quot;Godfather&quot; type of promo.&quot;He [Booker T] showed me one of The Bloodline coming up, Zilla,&quot; DDP said. &quot;This kid, wow. He did a promo across the table, like a Godfather type of thing, and they're shooting it with iPhones, and the way they shot it [was impressive].&quot;We at Sportskeeda wish Diamond Dallas Page a speedy recovery from this setback and hope he comes back better than ever.