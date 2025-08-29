  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mercedes Mone, Rey Mysterio, Jade Cargill, and others react to WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page's concerning health update

Mercedes Mone, Rey Mysterio, Jade Cargill, and others react to WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page's concerning health update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:27 GMT
Mercedes Mone (left), Rey Mysterio (middle), Jade Cargill (right) [Image credits: stars
Mercedes Mone (left), Rey Mysterio (middle), Jade Cargill (right) [Image credits: stars' and AEW's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Rey Mysterio, and Jade Cargill, recently took to social media to react to Diamond Dallas Page's post. The legend shared his health update.

Ad

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The legend has wrestled for several top wrestling promotions throughout his career, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment.

DDP recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself in a hospital. In his post's caption, the legend revealed that he had a cardioversion procedure done after he forgot to wear a heart monitor during an intense training session and felt dizzy. Page added that he will get a cardio ablation next month, and he should be fine after that. The WWE legend also insisted that everyone who is over 50 years old and has a slightly enlarged heart should wear a heart monitor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @paygemcmahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy and heart racing… and well, here we are…" DDP wrote.
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on DDP's post, including Mercedes Mone, Rey Mysterio, Anthony Luke, Ricochet, Enzo Amore, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jinder Mahal, Dexter Lumis, Natalya, and more. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Sharmell left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: DDP&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: DDP's Instagram]

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page talked about real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu

During a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Booker T introduced him to real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu.

Ad

DDP was full of praise for Fatu, saying that he believed the star recently cut a "Godfather" type of promo.

"He [Booker T] showed me one of The Bloodline coming up, Zilla," DDP said. "This kid, wow. He did a promo across the table, like a Godfather type of thing, and they're shooting it with iPhones, and the way they shot it [was impressive]."

We at Sportskeeda wish Diamond Dallas Page a speedy recovery from this setback and hope he comes back better than ever.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications