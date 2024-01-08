Mercedes Moné sends a four-word message to WWE Superstar amid latest rumors

Mercedes Moné took to social media to send a four-word message to a WWE star as rumors continue to circulate regarding her current status in pro wrestling. The star Mercedes contacted is WWE veteran Natalya.

According to recent reports, Moné is expected to sign with AEW and won't be returning to WWE. However, at this moment, her future is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen which company she ends up signing with.

Natalya recently celebrated the 17th anniversary of her signing with WWE. Taking to Instagram, Moné praised the 41-year-old superstar with a four-word message:

"The best there is," wrote Moné.

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram comment:

Teddy Long believes Mercedes Moné will sign with AEW under one condition

Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of Mercedes Moné signing with AEW, opining that it would happen under a certain condition.

During her stint in WWE, the former Sasha Banks established herself as one of the top superstars in the professional wrestling industry. She held numerous titles and championships, including the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long stated that Moné will sign with whichever promotion offers her a more lucrative contract. He said:

"I don't know what to say like we just finished talking about the money so I guess if WWE won't give her what she wants and AEW does then what is she gonna do? Go where the money is."

After departing WWE, Moné made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane.

Mercedes Moné's last match was back in May 2023 when she lost to Willow Nightingale in a NJPW STRONG Women's Championship Match. The 31-year-old is currently recovering from her latest injury, and it remains to be seen when she will return to in-ring action.

