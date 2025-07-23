Mercedes Moné shuts down WWE return pitch with brutal response to fan

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has shut down a fan's request for her to return to the company. The veteran is currently a member of the AEW roster and is the reigning TBS Champion.

Moné walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in May 2022. Naomi has since returned to the company and is the current Women's World Champion. A wrestling fan commented on Moné's recent Instagram post and suggested that she return to WWE. The champion hilariously responded to the fan by instructing him to watch AEW moving forward.

"Imma need your ugly a** to watch AEW," she wrote.

Moné shut down a wrestling fan today on social media. [Image credit: Mercedes Moné on Instagram]

Moné battled Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025 earlier this month but was unable to capture the title.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Mercedes Moné charging wrestling fans to text her

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his surprising reaction to Mercedes Moné charging fans $99 per month to interact with her via text messages.

Moné has established a loyal fan base over the years and introduced a unique way to communicate with her earlier this year on her personal website. Fans of hers can sign up for $99 per month to share text messages with the AEW star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo revealed that he was fine with Moné charging fans money to text her. He noted that if people were willing to spend the money, then there was nothing wrong with her accepting it.

"I say this, Chris: honestly, if there are people out there that are going to pay out $99 for a text, take their $99 for the text, man. I'm sorry, man, nobody's putting a gun to their head. If they're willing to pay her that, make the money, man." [1:23 - 1:42]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Mercedes Moné debuted in AEW last year and has had a lot of success in the promotion so far. It will be fascinating to see if the 33-year-old ever decides to return to WWE sometime in the future.

