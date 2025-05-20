WWE veteran shares his honest opinion on Mercedes Mone charging fans money to text her (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding AEW's Mercedes Moné and her new fan service that allows subscribers to text her at a price.

Ad

Mercedes Moné, who is the reigning TBS Champion in Tony Khan's promotion, recently unveiled a subscription-based texting service where, for $99.99 per month, fans get to have exclusive one-on-one chats with The CEO herself. The announcement since sparked backlash online, with many fans trolling the concept and questioning the authenticity of this service. Recently, on The Wrestling Outlaws presented by Sportskeeda, Vince Russo was speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 when the topic came up.

Ad

Trending

In what was a candid segment, Vince offered a surprisingly pragmatic take:

"I say this Chris honestly, if there are people out there that are going to pay out $99 for a text, take their $99 for the text man. I'm sorry man, nobody's putting a gun to their head. If they're willing to pay her that, make the money man." [1:23 - 1:42]

Ad

Watch the segment here:

Ad

Russo went on to highlight what he sees as a growing trend in the wrestling business, a parasocial ecosystem where fans willingly pay for fleeting digital connections. He compared the system to a “legal scamming business.”

Moreover, the panel suggested that although it is controversial, Moné, who is currently portraying a heel character, may be leveraging her villainous character to justify such an offering.

Vince Russo noticed an alarming trend with WWE women

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has raised concerns over what he calls a disturbing trend in WWE’s women’s division.

Ad

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo reacted to Zoey Stark’s recent injury on RAW, calling it the only truly notable moment on the show, but obviously for the wrong reasons. He said:

"The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. [ 7:10 onwards ]

Ad

Watch the video here:

What troubled Russo more was the pattern, stating that WWE women are "constantly getting hurt."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More