WWE veteran shares his honest opinion on Mercedes Mone charging fans money to text her (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding AEW's Mercedes Moné and her new fan service that allows subscribers to text her at a price.
Mercedes Moné, who is the reigning TBS Champion in Tony Khan's promotion, recently unveiled a subscription-based texting service where, for $99.99 per month, fans get to have exclusive one-on-one chats with The CEO herself. The announcement since sparked backlash online, with many fans trolling the concept and questioning the authenticity of this service. Recently, on The Wrestling Outlaws presented by Sportskeeda, Vince Russo was speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 when the topic came up.
In what was a candid segment, Vince offered a surprisingly pragmatic take:
"I say this Chris honestly, if there are people out there that are going to pay out $99 for a text, take their $99 for the text man. I'm sorry man, nobody's putting a gun to their head. If they're willing to pay her that, make the money man." [1:23 - 1:42]
Russo went on to highlight what he sees as a growing trend in the wrestling business, a parasocial ecosystem where fans willingly pay for fleeting digital connections. He compared the system to a “legal scamming business.”
Moreover, the panel suggested that although it is controversial, Moné, who is currently portraying a heel character, may be leveraging her villainous character to justify such an offering.
Vince Russo noticed an alarming trend with WWE women
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has raised concerns over what he calls a disturbing trend in WWE’s women’s division.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo reacted to Zoey Stark’s recent injury on RAW, calling it the only truly notable moment on the show, but obviously for the wrong reasons. He said:
"The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. [ 7:10 onwards ]
What troubled Russo more was the pattern, stating that WWE women are "constantly getting hurt."