Mercedes Varnado sends a two-word message to Sasha Banks

Mercedes Varnado recently sent a heartfelt message to her Sasha Banks character in one of her latest tweets.

Sasha Banks will go down as one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. With multiple title reigns, she has done it all on WWE's main roster over the past seven years or so.

She has been going by her real name Mercedes Varnado on her social media handles for a while now. Mercedes recently shared a series of tweets thanking top WWE names who were instrumental in her success.

She also sent a message to the Sasha Banks character she popularized while in WWE. Check out the tweet below:

"Thank you #SashaBanks," she wrote.

How did fans react to Varnado's message to Sasha Banks?

Mercedes boasts some of the most passionate fans in the world of pro wrestling. As is usually the case, her tweet received tons of positive responses from fans. Check out some reactions below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @MercedesVarnado thank. you! a lot of memories & history created with that name. can’t wait for lies ahead of ur journey & whatever, kingdom, u embark on taking over this year 🤞 @MercedesVarnado thank. you! a lot of memories & history created with that name. can’t wait for lies ahead of ur journey & whatever, kingdom, u embark on taking over this year 🤞

😈💫 @The__Realest4



Thank you

Thank you Krew

Thank you @MercedesVarnado As a lifelong WWE fan, I must admit WWE has fallen off. I cannot watch the product anymore without Sasha Banks. Wherever Sasha goes, I go.Thank you @TripleH Thank you KrewThank you @WWEUniverse @MercedesVarnado As a lifelong WWE fan, I must admit WWE has fallen off. I cannot watch the product anymore without Sasha Banks. Wherever Sasha goes, I go.Thank you @TripleH Thank you KrewThank you @WWEUniverse

. @maineventsasha1

@MercedesVarnado all your dreams came true, now we enter a new era with even bigger dreams so accomplish, proud of you @MercedesVarnado all your dreams came true, now we enter a new era with even bigger dreams so accomplish, proud of you 💙 https://t.co/Fstbi7wEQG

Mercedes was determined to become a wrestler when she was a kid. The Boss has previously spoken up about the same on the Normal Not Normal podcast:

"Well, I started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old, and I just instantly knew that's what I wanted to do, you know... But I was like, 'Whoa! I want to do that. I want to throw my body around. I want to slam.' And you know, say words and say, 'Oh, hell yeah!' And have people watch me from all over the world."

Not only did Mercedes realize her dream of becoming a wrestler, but she also established herself as one of the very best in the business. If she is indeed done with WWE, here's hoping she makes it big elsewhere as well.

What's your favorite Sasha Banks moment from her illustrious WWE career? Drop it in the comment box below!

