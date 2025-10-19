MFT put on notice following WWE SmackDown attack

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:52 GMT
Sikoa is the leader of the MFT faction on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A popular WWE star issued a warning to the MFT faction following this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Solo Sikoa is the leader of MFT, and his stablemates are JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Talla Tonga.

Solo Sikoa and his faction unleashed an attack this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. After Ilja Dragunov made his surprising return and defeated Sami Zayn to capture the United States Championship, the group attacked both stars.

Rey Fenix sprinted to the ring to help Zayn and Dragunov, but was beaten down as well. The Wyatt Sicks then showed up and had a staredown with MFT to end the segment. Fenix took to social media today to send a warning to Sikoa's faction, and you can check it out in his post below.

"That's fine! My time will come and they'll pay for this," he wrote.

Jacob Fatu used to be aligned with Solo Sikoa's faction, but he left them behind earlier this year. Jacob Fatu was supposed to be in action this past Friday night on SmackDown against Drew McIntyre, but was the victim of a backstage attack ahead of the match.

Former WWE writer criticizes the MFT faction

Wrestling icon Vince Russo criticized Solo Sikoa's MFT faction following this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo discussed MFT's confrontation with The Wyatt Sicks. The veteran claimed that the segment was directed and questioned why Sikoa's faction backed down.

"They bring the Samoans back, think about this for a second. They bring the clown Samoans back. They're wearing clown makeup. The one guy is going, 'Hey, hey, hey, hey!' Okay, alright. That's cool. So, we've got bada*s Samoans lined up. On the other side are three guys and a girl. So you've got five Samoans and three guys and a girl. And who's backing down? It's so f-ing ridiculous," Russo said.
The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how Rey Fenix plans on getting his revenge on Sikoa's faction in the weeks ahead.

